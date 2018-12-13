Audio: AAA spokesman says Missouri gas tax proposal’s “bait and switch” language could have led to its demise

The Missouri Legislature is expected to make highway funding a top issue in the upcoming session, according to Triple-A spokesman Mike Right.

Right says one of the reasons November’s ballot measure failed was likely from “bait and switch” language. Proposition D would have increased the gas tax by two and a half cents annually over four years.

The measure asked voters if Olympic medals should be tax exempt for Missourians who win them and it would also have helped to fund State Patrol enforcement efforts.

