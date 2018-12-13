Missouri man charged after shooting Z-Trip driver at Least 20 times during robbery

A Kansas City man was charged in federal court for the armed robbery of a female Z-Trip driver who was shot at least 20 times. Z-trip is a service that allows users to book rides or taxis.

Derron D. Nevels, also known as “Ronnie,” 18, was charged in a two-count complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s criminal complaint charges Nevels with one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm in a crime of violence.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Nevels was picked up by a Z-Trip driver at 3715 Wabash Ave., Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018. The Z-Trip taxi in which the crime was committed is equipped with interior and exterior cameras. The cameras show Nevels getting into the rear passenger seat at approximately 8:03 p.m., the affidavit says. The Z-Trip driver took him to 914 Benton Avenue, arriving at the destination at approximately 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived at the destination, they waited in the vehicle for somebody to bring out the fare. When a second (unidentified) suspect approached the vehicle, the affidavit says, Nevels held a Smith and Wesson Military & Police .22-caliber rifle up to the victim’s head and demanded she give him everything. The victim attempted to explain that he was being recorded, to which Nevels allegedly responded, “I don’t care; give me everything.” Nevels also appeared to be taking a photo or video with his cell phone, the affidavit says.

The victim turned toward the back seat and grabbed onto the rifle, and a struggle ensued. The second suspect hit the victim in the face, then reached around the driver’s seat to strike her in the back and the back of her head. The victim released her grip from the gun, the affidavit says, at which time Nevels leaned back in his seat, chambered a live round, and opened fire on the victim within close range, approximately 21 times. Both suspects then fled from the scene, running in a northbound direction.

About 10 minutes later, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the affidavit says, one of the suspects returned to the victim’s vehicle to retrieve Nevel’s cell phone, which he had left behind when he fled from the scene of the crime. He can be heard on the video asking the victim if she is okay, and she informs him that she has been shot and has called the police. He reached into the rear driver’s side of the vehicle to pick up the cell phone then left the scene.

When police officers arrived, the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. It was determined the victim sustained approximately 20 gunshot wounds to her upper body. To date, her condition continues to be critical with substantial and serious bodily injuries.

Investigators used cell phone and Facebook data to identify Nevels, the affidavit says. On Monday, December 10, 2018, Nevels and two other men were seen getting onto a bus in the area of Prospect and Swope Parkway. Nevels was arrested when they got off the bus at 11th Street and Grand Avenue. Nevels was carrying the loaded rifle hidden in his waistband with the barrel going down his right pant leg. Two other individuals were taken into custody but are not charged in the federal complaint.

The charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Foley. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.