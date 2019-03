A central Missouri manufacturer is creating dozens of jobs.

Command Web, a Jefferson City factory that prints paperback books for Scholastic, is expanding. Missourinet affiliate KWOS in Jefferson City reports the manufacturer is planning a 35-million dollar expansion that includes about 50 additional jobs. The company is also adding new presses and book-binding equipment, along with the additional full-time staff.

Command Web has about 200 workers and prints roughly 200-million books annually.