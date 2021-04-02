Audio: 15 million doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine ruined. How will that affect Missouri’s supply?

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Workers at a Baltimore plant accidentally mixed up ingredients – ruining about 15-million doses of Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine. The state plans to host a mega vaccination event next week in southwest Missouri’s Springfield with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. During a Capitol press conference, Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams explains if the mistake will affect the state.

The April 8 and 9 event at Missouri State University has the potential to fully vaccinate up to 10,000 eligible Missourians. Advance registration is required on the Stronger Together website, or by calling the Springfield-Greene County Health Department at (417) 864-1658.

