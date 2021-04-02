Missouri man involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking, illegal firearms

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Missouri, man who reportedly was involved in a fatal shootout between two groups outside a downtown bar was sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.

Marc A. Agee, 25, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Agee pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and to possessing a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime. Agee admitted that he sold PCP, cocaine, and methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement officers or confidential informants on 19 occasions from 2016 to 2018. Agee also admitted that he illegally sold four firearms on three separate occasions during that time.

Agee was in possession of a Glock handgun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime on Aug. 18, 2017, when he sold .4932 grams of cocaine and a Glock 9mm handgun to an undercover law enforcement officer. When Agee was arrested on Feb. 4, 2019, he was in possession of a loaded firearm, approximately 500 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, and eight unknown pills.

According to court documents, Agee was identified as a suspect in a robbery that occurred at a motel in Kansas City on Dec. 31, 2016. It was reported that Agee, who was armed with a firearm, robbed people in the motel room of firearms, money, and marijuana. The robbery led to a homicide when the victims of the motel robbery retaliated against Agee and his associates for the robbery. They started shooting at Agee and his associates as they left the Peanut Bar and Grill, located at 9th and Broadway in Kansas City, Mo. Gunfire was exchanged between the two groups; several people were injured and one person (among the robbery victims) was killed. At least 35 shots were fired from several different firearms.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Moeder. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

