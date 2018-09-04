Annual Trenton Heroes Versus Celebrities softball games set for 6 o’clock Saturday

The celebrities have been announced for the 11th Annual Trenton Heroes Versus Celebrities softball games Saturday evening September 8th to raise money for the Trenton Heroes.

The opening ceremonies will be held at the Griffin Ball Field at 6 o’clock, with two games to follow. Coaches include Linda Lynch of Hardee’s and Wright Memorial Hospital Development Officer Dave Bain.

Addition Celebrities include Camp Rainbow Director Daniel Savage, Doctor Hesamodin Borhani of Mosaic Life Care, Diane Lowrey of the Republican Times, Sheriff Rodney Herring, Trenton R-9 instructors Joel Hultman and Amy Currie, former Trenton instructor Murry Dennis, LeAnn Tolle of the health department, County Commissioner Joe Brinser, North Central Missouri College basketball coach Jeremy Esry, Jenna Wynne of Sayer Farms, Danny Stevens of Stevens Backhoe and Trenching, Duane Urich of Black Silo Winery, Park Department Superintendent Jason Shuler, Brent Wyant of Barnes-Baker Automotive, Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled Executive Director Kayla Graham, Howie Lynch of Coca-Cola, and David Shockley of the park department.

A concession stand will open prior to the games Saturday at 5:30 selling hot dogs and chili cheese dogs, nachos with cheese, and drinks. K and M will also sell popcorn. Sam Day donated baskets of her homemade salsa, tomato, and pickle items to be auctioned during the games.

A signed Kansas City Royals item donated by Senior Advisor to the Royals General Manager Mike Arbuckle will also be auctioned.