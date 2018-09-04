Open House at Barton Farm Campus set for September, 19

An open house for the North Central Missouri College Elizabeth and Arthur Barton Farm Campus will be held Wednesday, September 19, 2018, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Barton Campus.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony at the Hoffman-Robbins Shelter House honoring donors followed by refreshments, student demonstrations, and farm tours held every 15 minutes starting at 1:15 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Students, alumni, and members of the public are invited to attend.

“With classes back in session and recent improvements at the farm, we are inviting the community to come out for a tour and interact with students while they demonstrate what they are learning at NCMC,” stated Barton Farm Manager Rustin Jumps. “Demonstrations will include crop and livestock production, agriculture technology, and a farm tour. The driving tours are made possible by Barnes Baker Automotive of Trenton, and we want to thank Wright Memorial Hospital and FCS Financial for also being sponsors.”

The Barton Farm Campus is located southeast of Trenton off of U.S. Highway 65 at 96 SE 8th Avenue, Trenton, Missouri.