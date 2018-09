Trenton R-9 Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports a possible threat of violence at Trenton High School Tuesday morning was found to be “non-credible”.

Weibers says multiple students and parents informed the district of rumors going around about the possible act of violence. The district worked with the Trenton Police Department to investigate the situation.

Wiebers notes parents were notified of the non-credible threat, and Trenton R-9 staff will be reminded of safety procedures.