The annual meeting is coming up Thursday night, November 3, 2022, for the North Central Missouri Fair Board.

This meeting will begin at 6 pm in the THS Ag Building and anyone interested in joining the North Central Missouri Fair Board is encouraged to attend.

Officers and board members will be elected.

For more information about joining the fair board in Trenton, visit with a fair board member or contact board president, Andy Burress at 660-654-0196.