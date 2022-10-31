MoDOT extends overwidth hauling permit to aid hay movement, farmers now have through December 1

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Continued drought conditions through much of the state have prompted the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Dec. 1, 2022. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in when submitting their application to have the agent waive the fee.

Before hauling, drivers must apply for the special overwidth permit for loads that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width and map their route to avoid work zones, bridges, and other areas that have weight, narrow lane, or height restrictions. This information, as well as a special bridge and height restriction view, is available on the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org.

MoDOT’s waiver and special overwidth permit allows drivers in Missouri to:

Obtain the permit at no cost.

Haul hay loads of up to 12 feet 6 inches in width using a blanket permit. Haul hay loads up to 14 feet in width using a single-trip permit.

Move hay during holiday periods and at night. At night, or when visibility is less than 500 feet, drivers must use a reflective, oversized load sign and clearance lights instead of the normal flags required at the edges of the load.

Drivers must adhere to all permit requirements, such as using proper signing and lighting and stopping at weigh stations. Drivers are also advised that most of the southeastern United States are currently under a quarantine zone for imported fire ants, which can easily spread through the movement of hay. Farmers and ranchers who believe they have received fire ants in a shipment of hay should call their local University of Missouri Extension agent as soon as possible.

To obtain a permit, hay haulers should visit this section of the MoDOT Carrier website to log in and use MoDOT Carrier Express to order hay permit(s). The login page also provides a link to obtain a Customer ID and password for those who are not regular users of MoDOT Carrier Express. Haulers will need the make, license plate number, and vehicle identification number (VIN) of the power unit and must provide the farm business name and address. MoDOT permits cover movement within Missouri only and are required for each truck. Please call MoDOT’s Motor Carrier Services office at 1-800-877-8499 if you have questions. Those who hold the special hay permit that expires on Oct. 31 will be issued one that is effective Nov. 1 through Dec. 1.

(Photo by Federico Faccipieri on Unsplash)