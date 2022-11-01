Governor Mike Parson grants 18 pardons during October, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons during October. Pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Ronald Holden Dana Rabun David Galloway David Heffner Karen Harvey-Lingard Nicki James Brian Huber Phenix Hall Charles Larison Melissa Hunt Derrick Vandenhurk Dale Forrest Michael Blackwell Barry Brooks Kevin Love Kyle Drenon Henry King Crystal Cupp-McCarty