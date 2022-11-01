Governor Mike Parson grants 18 pardons during October, 2022

State News November 1, 2022November 1, 2022 KTTN News
Pardon Granted news graphic
Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons during October.  Pursuant to Article IV,  Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Ronald Holden
  2. Dana Rabun
  3. David Galloway
  4. David Heffner
  5. Karen Harvey-Lingard
  6. Nicki James
  7. Brian Huber
  8. Phenix Hall
  9. Charles Larison
  10. Melissa Hunt
  11. Derrick Vandenhurk
  12. Dale Forrest
  13. Michael Blackwell
  14. Barry Brooks
  15. Kevin Love
  16. Kyle Drenon
  17. Henry King
  18. Crystal Cupp-McCarty
