Governor Mike Parson grants 18 pardons during October, 2022

Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons during October. Pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Ronald Holden
- Dana Rabun
- David Galloway
- David Heffner
- Karen Harvey-Lingard
- Nicki James
- Brian Huber
- Phenix Hall
- Charles Larison
- Melissa Hunt
- Derrick Vandenhurk
- Dale Forrest
- Michael Blackwell
- Barry Brooks
- Kevin Love
- Kyle Drenon
- Henry King
- Crystal Cupp-McCarty