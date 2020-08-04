America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partnering with farmers to fund organizations that help farmers

Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is partnering with farmers to find and fund organizations and institutions that help farmers and their communities.

Eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice until November 1st. Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are at least 21 years old and actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop. Winners will be announced January 2021.

Grand River Multipurpose Center Office Manager and Resource Coordinator Teresa Sykes says the senior center of Chillicothe has benefited from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program by receiving a $2,500 donation. The donation helped further the center’s mission to enhance the quality of life for older adults by providing meals and opportunities for social interaction, recreation, basic support and needs services, education, volunteerism, and community involvement.

Grow Communities has awarded more than 35 million dollars to thousands of nonprofits since its inception in 2010. Several nonprofits utilized donations this year to serve residents impacted by COVID-19.

Farmers can enroll or find out more information by going to americasfarmers.com or calling toll-free at 1-877-267-3332.

