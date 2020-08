Thirty (30) more absentee ballots were voted in person or arrived in the mail on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Grundy County Clerk’s office raising the total number of absentees to 232. Another 21 ballots are out and have not yet been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s office.

In the primary election in 2018, Grundy County had 186 absentee ballots.

Four years ago, when the Grundy County ballot also featured a nominating race for Associate County Commissioner, there were 127 absentee ballots.

