Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of men from Spickard and Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on two charges and a Trenton man on a parole violation.

Forty-seven year old William Anthony Stoneburner was arrested Monday, August 3rd and has been charged with felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license—third and subsequent offense and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division Grundy County Circuit Court August 11th.

Court documents accuse Stoneburner of operating a motor vehicle on a highway during a time he did not have a valid operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Court information indicates he was convicted of driving without a valid license in Harrison County in March 2009 and in Daviess County in January of 2007.

Thirty-four year old Corey Hines was arrested Saturday, August 1st on an alleged absconder-type of parole violation involving residency as well as reporting and directives. His original charge was stealing. Hines is being held on no bond and is to be returned to the Department of Corrections.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares