A finalized list of candidates for Trenton City Council and Mayor

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton City Hall informed KTTN Wednesday morning that a filing on Tuesday afternoon increased the number of candidates for the 3rd ward city councilman.

Incumbent Robert Romesburg of 1015 East 13th Street filed, joining previously-filed candidates Harry Kately, Timothy Meinecke, and Mike Opitz. One will be elected.

For the April 4th election, Trenton voters will decide on the races for the 3rd ward city councilmen and the mayor.

In the 2nd ward, Calvin Brown of 807 West Crowder Road filed Tuesday morning. He will be unopposed as Incumbent Danny Brewer did not re-file. Other filings were by Lou Fisher for the 1st ward council to fill a vacancy with the resignation of Lance Otto whose term would have ended next April.

Incumbent John Dolan filed in the 4th Ward for city council and is the only candidate for that seat. City council positions have terms of two years each.

There will be three candidates for Mayor of Trenton: Doctor Nick McHargue, Jackie Soptic, and Tyler Willey. One will be elected for a term of four years. Current Mayor Linda Crooks did not file.

The filing period expired late Tuesday afternoon for candidates to have their names printed on the April 4th ballots.

Related