WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two candidates have joined the race for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education. Ronda Lickteig and Robin Chambers filed for board member positions December 27th.

Candidates who previously filed are incumbents Jason Hostetler, Brandon Gibler, and Andy Burress as well as Joshua Shuler.

Three positions are open on the board and are to be elected April 4th.

Candidate filing ended on December 27th at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Related