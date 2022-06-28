Update: Fourth person dies due to derailment of Amtrak train near Mendon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports there are now four fatalities from the Amtrak train crash in Chariton County on June 27th.

Three fatalities were train passengers, and one was the driver of the dump truck the train hit at the railroad crossing south of Mendon. One of the passengers died at the University Hospital.

In a statement, Amtrak says it is “deeply saddened” to learn about a fourth death due to the grade crossing incident.

Amtrak officials have determined about 150 people were transported from the scene to 10 area hospitals for treatment of injuries that range from minor to serious. Those people were passengers and crew members. Amtrak officials have said there were about 275 passengers and 12 crew members aboard the train. Amtrak Police are providing site security.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators have been on the scene on June 28th. The Patrol notes the release of further information will be handled by the NTSB. The NTSB is expected to host a news conference on June 28th at 4 p.m.

Amtrak notes it will “fully support the NTSB with its investigation.”

Amtrak reports that Southwest Chief Train 4 traveled east on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago on June 27th and struck a truck that was obstructing a public crossing. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.