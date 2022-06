Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary will hold its Fourth of July Breakfast as a fundraiser to purchase grave markers for veterans’ graves in Mercer County.

Breakfast will be held at the American Legion Community Building in Mercer on July 4th from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu will include homemade sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and pancakes.

Free will donations will be accepted.