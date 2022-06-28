Update: Man ejected from tractor in Sunday evening crash dies in hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol has released updated information about a tractor accident in Ray County Sunday evening, June 26th.

The driver of a tractor, 62-year-old Earl Griffith of Rayville was pronounced dead at Research Medical Center of Kansas City later that night. It was originally reported he received serious injuries and was taken to the Ray County Memorial Hospital of Richmond.

No injuries were reported for the driver of a pickup truck, 33-year-old Ayron Nelson of Mayview.

The pickup and tractor traveled north on Highway 13 before the pickup struck the hay baler being pulled by the tractor at Route J. The tractor ran off the right side of the road, and overturned, ejecting Griffith.