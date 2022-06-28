Obituary & Services: Jane Ann Morris

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jane Ann Morris passed peacefully to heaven on June 27, 2022. Janie was the daughter of James and Ruth (Lawrence) Jones and was born April 27, 1948 in Kirksville, Missouri.

Janie was united in marriage to Phillip Morris, on May 7, 1966, and to this union, two children were born, Myranda Sue (Susie) and James “Bryce”. She also became a mother to Phillip’s young daughter Rae Ann.

Janie was the 1966 Valedictorian of Milan High School in Milan, Missouri. She was an accomplished self-taught pianist and vocalist. She was very active with her church and school choirs and performed at many weddings through the years. Janie accepted her Lord and Savior at a very young age. She was a founding member of Whispering Oaks Baptist Church in Parkville, Missouri where she was also the church pianist.

Janie was a self-made businesswoman. She worked hard all her life. She loved selling real estate in the 70s and ’80s and retired from Gallagher Woodsmall Companies as a Senior Vice President of Marketing in 2001.

Janie was a wonderful cook and was always the first to volunteer to host family and friends for the holidays, birthdays, bridge club, and church group events. Her warm smile and hearty laugh were infectious. She would make anyone who entered her home or life feel like they were the most important person in the world.

Janie is survived by her husband, daughters, and granddaughters; Beth Coward (David) and Ruthie Meiler (Will), brother-in-law; Bill Yardley, nephew; Mike Yardley, nieces; Annette Hurley (Gary) and Amy Green (Shane). She was preceded in death by her parents and son Bryce.

May your home always be too small for all your friends.

Funeral services for Janie will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 12:00 Noon, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Milan Oakwood Cemetery, Sullivan County Memorial Hospital or Green City Assembly of God Church.