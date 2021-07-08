University of Missouri Extension to offer Master Gardener course

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Gardening offers many rewards, according to David Trinklein, state horticulture specialist for the University of Missouri Extension. One of them, he said, is the satisfaction of sharing plant knowledge with others. The MU Extension Master Gardener program has a motto of ‘helping others learn to grow. Trinklein notes it emphasizes service to others as the program’s main objective.”

A new session of online Master Gardener training begins on August 23.

The course is taught by Trinklein and MU Extension Horticulture Specialist Sarah Denkler. Classes are delivered through the Canvas learning management system as a series of scripted and narrated video presentations. Students work through 14 learning modules at their own pace. A composite score of 70% on chapter quizzes is needed to pass the course.

Topics covered include basic botany, soils, plant nutrition, vegetable gardening, fruit production, landscape design, woody ornamental plants, herbaceous ornamental plants, turf management, insect and disease management, and pesticide safety.

Core training is the first step toward certification as an MU Extension Master Gardener. Trainees must also complete at least 30 hours of volunteer service, Trinklein said. Local Master Gardener coordinators can help online trainees find volunteer opportunities to meet the service hour requirements.

The deadline to register for the fall session is August. 13. For more information, visit the Master Gardener website.

Related