A woman from Coffey was injured Wednesday afternoon when the car she was driving traveled off northbound Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

Fifty-year-old Cynthia Ressel received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

When the car left the interstate at the 70-mile marker, a trooper said the vehicle hit a tree and was demolished.

The report noted she was using a seat belt.

