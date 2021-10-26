THS and TMS to host Veterans Day Assembly

A Veterans Day Assembly will be held in the Trenton High School gym on November 11, 2021.

Trenton High School and Middle School staff and students invite veterans and community members to the program at 8:30 in the morning. There will be contributions from the high school and middle school student councils and choirs. Refreshments will be served in the THS Commons after the assembly for guests.

Guests are asked to park in the south parking lot of Trenton High School and enter through the southwest activities entrance on November 11, 2021.