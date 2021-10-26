THS and TMS to host Veterans Day Assembly

Local News October 26, 2021October 26, 2021 KTTN News
Veterans day
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

A Veterans Day Assembly will be held in the Trenton High School gym on November 11, 2021.

Trenton High School and Middle School staff and students invite veterans and community members to the program at 8:30 in the morning. There will be contributions from the high school and middle school student councils and choirs. Refreshments will be served in the THS Commons after the assembly for guests.

Guests are asked to park in the south parking lot of Trenton High School and enter through the southwest activities entrance on November 11, 2021.

Post Views: 27
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.