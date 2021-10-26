The Chillicothe Elks Lodge and Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe will hold holiday bazaars next month to raise money for the organization and school. Multiple vendors will be on display on November 20 from 10 to 3 p.m. at both locations.

It costs $40 for a booth at either event. Money raised from vendor booth fees for the Elks bazaar will go toward various community projects and things for the Elks Lodge. Money raised from the vendor booth fees at the Bishop Hogan event will support educational programs at the school.

Sign up for a booth for one of the bazaars on November 20th by contacting Jennifer Miller with the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 660-973-2174 or Bishop Hogan Memorial School at 660-646-0705.