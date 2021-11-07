Macon man injured after crashing motorcycle

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Macon man sustained what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries when the motorcycle he drove overturned three-quarters of a mile west of Macon the afternoon of November 5th.

An ambulance took 62-year-old George Stark to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The motorcycle traveled west on Jet Road before Stark reportedly lost control on the gravel road. The motorcycle overturned and skidded off the right side of the road. Moderate damage was reported for the motorcycle.

The Patrol notes Stark did not wear safety equipment.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation at the scene of the crash.

