Man from Hale arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Grundy County the evening of November 5th on multiple allegations.

Forty-year-old Robert Singer was accused of driving while intoxicated and being a chronic offender, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and not wearing a seat belt.

Singer was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

