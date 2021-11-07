Chillicothe Fire Department responds to mutual aid call by Hale Fire Protection District

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call by the Hale Fire Protection District the night of November 5th.

Chillicothe Firefighter Jonathon Nolan reports the two-story structure at 22256 LIV 320 was burnt to the ground upon arrival of the Chillicothe Fire Department.

Hale Fire requested Chillicothe spray tanker water on the remaining burning debris. Chillicothe personnel sprayed about 500 gallons of water and was released by Hale.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

