Livingston County Preservation Society awards second “Century Home” plaque to Father Ryan Koster

Local News December 1, 2021December 1, 2021 KTTN News
Father Ryan Koster accepts plaque from Livingston County Preservation Society
The Livingston County Preservation Society has awarded its second Century Home plaque to Father Ryan Koster.

The plaque will be displayed on the Rectory at St. Columban’s Catholic Church which was built around 1892 and originally served as a friary for monks. Koster recently completed a renovation of the Rectory.

The Century Homes plaque is open to any structure that is 100 years old or older, commercial, residence, or church.

Information on the Century Home plaque can be found on the Livingston County Preservation Society website.

