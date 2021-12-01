NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference

Five agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization State Conference held in Ozark, MO. Students competed in career development contests, participated in leadership seminars, and toured Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Missouri.
Students attending the conference were Abigail Neill, Abby Dobbins, Gabryelle Hapes, Rylee Johnson, and Tanner Tipton.
NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in the spring. Contest results are as follows:
Career Planning
- Agribusiness Mngt. & Marketing- Rylee Johnson – State Winner
- Retail Agribusiness- Gabryelle Hapes – State Winner
- Agriculture Education- Tanner Tipton – 3rd in State
Career Progress
- Ruminant Animal Systems- Abigail Neill – State Winner
- Agriculture Education- Abby Dobbins– State Winner
Employment Interview
- Agribusiness Administration- Rylee Johnson – 2nd in State
- Agribusiness Sales- Gabryelle Hapes – State Winner
- Agriculture Education- Tanner Tipton – 2nd in State
- Dairy Specialists- Rylee Johnson 4th and Tanner Tipton 5th
- Vet Tech Specialists- Tanner Tipton 4th
The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.