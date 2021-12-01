NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference

Five agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization State Conference held in Ozark, MO. Students competed in career development contests, participated in leadership seminars, and toured Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Missouri.

Students attending the conference were Abigail Neill, Abby Dobbins, Gabryelle Hapes, Rylee Johnson, and Tanner Tipton.

NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in the spring. Contest results are as follows:

Career Planning

Agribusiness Mngt. & Marketing- Rylee Johnson – State Winner

Retail Agribusiness- Gabryelle Hapes – State Winner

Agriculture Education- Tanner Tipton – 3rd in State

Career Progress

Employment Interview

Agribusiness Administration- Rylee Johnson – 2nd in State

Agribusiness Sales- Gabryelle Hapes – State Winner

Agriculture Education- Tanner Tipton – 2nd in State

Dairy Specialists- Rylee Johnson 4th and Tanner Tipton 5th

Vet Tech Specialists- Tanner Tipton 4th

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.