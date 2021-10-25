Hawley calls for Garland resignation following NSBA memo

Josh Hawley
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called for Attorney General Merrick Garland’s resignation following a memo from the National School Board Association revealing that the Biden Administration’s plan to intimidate parents with the FBI was premised on misinformation.

Earlier this month Senator Hawley grilled Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco over the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) memo instructing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to more closely monitor local school board meetings. Senator Hawley said the administration is attempting to chill the speech of parents concerned about their children and making unprecedented use of the FBI.

