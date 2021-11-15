Chillicothe Rotary Club to hold 100th anniversary celebration on December 4

The Chillicothe Rotary Club has scheduled its 100th-anniversary event for December 4, 2021. It will include music, dinner, and a celebration with events to be held at Bishop Hogan Memorial School at 1114 Trenton Road in Chillicothe.

Rotary International Trustee Larry Lunsford of Kansas City will be the master of ceremonies. Past Rotary International President Ray Klinginsmith of Kirksville will share information on Chillicothe history. The guest speaker will be the Rotary International Director Elizabeth Usovicz who is a past president of the Kansas City Plaza Club. Her passions include supporting orphans and children at risk in the country of Malawi in Africa.

The cost to attend the events on December 4 is $50.00. Registration can be done with Julie McCoy of Chillicothe who was the Rotary district Governor in 2018-19. The cost covers the cost of dinner and a commemorative wine glass. Wines can be purchased at $30 per bottle.

The schedule includes music and cocktails at 5:30, dinner at 6:30, with the Chillicothe Rotary Club celebration to begin at 7:30.