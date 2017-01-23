University of Missouri Extension to host “Staying in the Farming Business” meetings

The University of Missouri Extension will hold Staying in the Farming Business: Cut Costs, Not Income meetings around the area for the next few weeks.

The Staying in the Farming Business meetings will be held in Bethany Wednesday, in Braymer January 31st, in Princeton and Gallatin February 1st, in Chillicothe and Trenton February 2nd, and in Carrollton February 24th.

Topics covered at the meetings will include breakeven cost; crop and livestock budgets; ag chemical, fertilizer, and seed costs; grain hauling, drying, and storing decisions; sizing equipment for operation; chemical drift issues; weather outlook; cutting costs and decreasing discounts with livestock; cast rent and leases; and market outlook.

Preregistration for a Staying in the Farming Business meeting is required two business days before the event.

Registration includes a meal and a notebook.

Contact the host Extension office to register and to find out registration fees.

