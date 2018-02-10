Two injured on Highway 63 near Green Top

The Highway Patrol reports residents from Green Castle and Kirksville sustained injuries in a one-vehicle accident two and a half miles south of Green Top Thursday evening.

Nineteen-year-old Delaney Snyder of Green Castle drove north on U. S. 63 when she reportedly swerved to miss a dead deer in the road. Then the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned, totaling the vehicle.

Snyder and her passenger, 16-year-old Tionja Johnson of Kirksville, were transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The Patrol called Snyder’s injuries minor and Johnson’s moderate.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department and First Responders assisted at the scene.

