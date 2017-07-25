Trenton R-9 School District announces student registration dates

The Trenton R-9 School District is making an advance announcement of back to school activities including student registration dates and times with the first day of Trenton R-9 classes to be Wednesday, August 16th.

On August 9th, seniors register from 8 to 11; juniors register from 12 to 3; and the 5th, 6th, and 8th grades will have open house and registration from 5 to 7 pm.

On August 10th, sophomores register 8 to 11; freshmen register from 12 to 3.

On August 14th, Rissler elementary school and the pre-school program will have an open house from 5 to 6 o’clock in the evening. The 7th-grade registration and I-Pad meeting is at 5:30 that evening.

Other back to school activities involve employees of the district.

Thursday, August 10th the new faculty and staff orientation meeting will be at 8 am in the high school / middle school media center. The faculty and staff social will be at the Trenton family aquatic center that night 6:30 to 8:30.

The next meeting, Friday, August 11th, includes a district wide, faculty meeting in the THS Commons. The breakfast is at 8 am followed at 8:30 by a welcome and introductions.

Monday, August 14th are faculty meetings and training. Tuesday the 15th involves faculty and staff working in their R-9 classrooms.

