Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients announced

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are proud to announce the 2022 Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients. Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to contribute to their college education.

Missouri high school seniors and college students entering their senior year pursuing a degree in agronomy or related field were eligible. Candidates were scored by the Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee and evaluated on essays, applications, letters of reference, current grades, and activities.

Congratulations to the following 2022 Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients: