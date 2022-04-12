Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients announced

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are proud to announce the 2022 Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients. Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to contribute to their college education.
Missouri high school seniors and college students entering their senior year pursuing a degree in agronomy or related field were eligible. Candidates were scored by the Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee and evaluated on essays, applications, letters of reference, current grades, and activities.
Congratulations to the following 2022 Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients:
- Jessica Janorschke, St. Joseph – attending the University of Missouri
- Carlee Long, Paris – attending the University of Missouri
- Allison Schneider, Silex – attending the University of Missouri
- Dylan McEwen, Leonard – attending the University of Missouri
- Ethan Vanderwert, Columbia – attending the University of Missouri
- Emma Bauer, St. Charles – attending the University of Missouri
- Emma Bruno, Macon – attending Moberly Area Community College
“Having served on this committee for several years, it is always clear there is a strong interest in the future of corn and agriculture,” said Missouri Corn Scholarship Chairman Brian Lehman of Versailles. “This year is no different. As technology continues to evolve in agronomy and across farming, it is important to have students that want to be leaders in the field. We look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.”
In addition to Lehman, the committee is comprised of Missouri Corn board members Adam Casner of Carrollton, Greg Bertz of Mayview, and Danny Kuenzel of Washington. This is the twenty-sixth year Missouri Corn Scholarships have been awarded to students studying agriculture. Applications for the 2023 Missouri Corn Scholarship Program will be available online on or before Dec. 15, 2022.