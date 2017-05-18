Trenton Middle School announces Top Dawg Awards

Trenton Middle School announced Top Dawg Awards as well as students with perfect attendance.

Top Dawg Awards went to one female and one male in each grade for demonstrating the overall qualities of academic success, citizenship, and character education.

Those students include fifth graders Kimberly Otto and Leland Barger; sixth graders Zoie McGowan and Dalton Raishe; seventh graders Kaci Persell and Trager Leeper; and eighth graders Carly Spencer and Chase Otto.

Those with perfect attendance include fifth graders Bradyn Sager, Nathan Stark, and Lillian Woods; sixth graders Jodi Hullinger, Morganne Tolle, and Carly Watkins; seventh grader Jonin Villacampa; and eighth grader Amanda Parrack.

Students absent less than one full day include fifth graders Ava Frazier, Charlie Leffler, Lance Polk, and Savannah Scott; sixth graders Ivy Foster and Haley Shultz; seventh graders Connor Crawford and Gracyn Rongey; and eighth graders Evie Dowell and Mackenzie Talley.

