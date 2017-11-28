Trenton City Council approves fiber optic internet access, new phone system

Five ordinances were approved at last night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council Two of them relate to replacement of the analog, 20-year-old, telephone system in use at city hall and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

Detail presentations were given to the city council by representatives of Sybran Communications for Voice over Internet and by the Missouri Network Alliance doing business as Bluebird Network for fiber optics. The new technology is seen by local officials as saving money on telephone service.

An ordinance authorizes an agreement with Sybran for installation of Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) at a cost of $4,000. New desktop phones by Polycom are included. Another ordinance accepts an agreement for Bluebird Network to provide fiber optics service at 100 megabits for the TMU warehouse at 2601 Oklahoma $7,500 is the one-time installation cost. The monthly cost for the dedicated Ethernet service is $440. To prepare for the new telephone system, the council approved GRM Networks to re-wire Trenton city hall at $4,157 dollars for a 24 port, one gig switch, materials, and labor.

An ordinance was adopted regarding an agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Welcome to Trenton monuments to have signage designating Trenton’s as a “Purple Heart City” in honor of Veterans.

Approval was given to a farm lease with Aaron Landes of rural Jamesport. He’s to pay the city $7,325 on or before March 1based on his bid of $161 per acre for 45.5 acres.

Another ordinance sets the filing period of December 12th through January 16th for candidates in each of Trenton’s four wards. With terms expiring next April are Councilmen Allan Quilty, Brad Chumbley, Dave Mlika, and Larry Crawford.

Acting upon committee recommendations, the council accepted employee health insurance coverage for next year with MIRMA – Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management. The city covers the premium cost on each employee at $620 per month. Spouse and children coverage is optional at the cost of the employee.

The council agreed to waive policy and allow Mark Newton of TMU to advertise for sale, 12 transformers purchased in 2001 but never used. Approval was given to a written policy that states when property owners abandon sewer taps, they need to be removed or capped. The council agreed to allow Burns and McDonnel engineering to submit a “plan of action” to the Department of Natural Resources describing Trenton’s intention to add a chemical in treating the water supply. It’s seen as an effort to “coat the water pipes” and lessen the possibility of lead tests showing higher than allowable levels for residential properties that have lead service lines.

Insurance company representative Kelly Beets presented TMU an award of $556 to go for fire retardant gear for lineman working on overhead power lines.

Micah Landes reported on recent work as director of North Central Missouri Development Alliance. And in a tidy up award, Councilman Allan Quilty last night presented John Anthony of KTTN with a “Key to the City.”

