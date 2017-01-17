Tickets Sold Out: Chillicothe Chamber seeks sponsors for Piccadilly Gala and Auction

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Chillicothe are looking for sponsors for their Eighth Annual Piccadilly Gala and Auction March 8.

Sponsorships for the Piccadilly Over Ice: Northern Lights are available at multiple levels.

Each level includes different opportunities for the sponsor with the Chamber hoping to secure all sponsors by the end of January.

The event includes an elegant meal, raffles, and a live auction on items donated by local and regional businesses.

Tickets for the Piccadilly Gala sold out within 48 hours of going on sale with funds raised benefitting Main Street Chillicothe and the Chamber.

Information on sponsorships can be found at their website or by calling 660-646-4071.

