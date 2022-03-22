Spickard Board of Education adopts new salary schedule

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on March 21st adopted a new salary schedule. The starting base salary for the next school year was raised to $29,500 from $28,125.

The mileage reimbursement was raised to 58 cents and the minimum wage to $11.15, effective immediately.

The board accepted an auditing bid from Conrad and Higgins of $6,950. The contract will be in effect for the next three years.

A request for a donation was completed through Smithfield to help with the cost of a new scoreboard for $5,755.

The board voted to proceed with the application process to obtain a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant to purchase an eSIP phone system through Grand River Mutual. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports the phone system costs $8,376.54. The grant could pay up to 55%, and Spickard R-2 would make up the difference.

Approval was given to extending the contract with Pleasant View R-6 for the Early Childhood Special Education Program for a three-year term.

The Safe Return to School and Continuity Plan was reviewed. No changes were necessary.

There was also a discussion about proceeding with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 plan approved in August 2021. The money was just released to school districts. Spickard received $528,646.

The board accepted the resignation of Music Teacher Cathie Lowrey. Applications are being accepted for the music position for one day per week during the next school year.

Contracts were offered to all current teaching staff for next school year.

The public is invited to the Spickard R-2 Parent Teacher Organization’s Basketball Extravaganza on April 1st. A spaghetti dinner will be at 5 o’clock that evening. Attendees can eat and pay what they want. There will also be a pie auction at 5:30, a Little Pirates Pee Wee game at 6 o’clock, Pirate players versus parents and staff at 6:30, and the Spickard Alumni Game at 7 o’clock. Drinks will be available to purchase during the games.

There will also be a PTO meeting on April 6th and Title 1 Reading Night and Art Show on April 8th.

Spickard will not have school from April 15th through 19th.

