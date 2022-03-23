Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo set for March 26th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo will be held on March 26, 2022. The event will be in the Princeton Elementary School Commons from 8:30 to noon. It will include turkey and open owl calling contests.

Spokesperson Matt Krohn says the Rotary Club planned for the event to be held a couple of weeks before the youth turkey season, and it helps the participants prepare for the season.

Sign-in for turkey and open owl calling will be March 26th from 8:30 to 9:30 in the morning. The entry fee is $5.

The youth turkey calling contest will start at 10:15, and the open owl calling competition will begin at 11 o’clock. There are multiple age divisions for each contest, and prize money will be awarded.

Krohn says callers are identified by number and not their names, so they remain anonymous.

Krohn explains the Princeton Rotary Club seeks experienced callers to be judges. This year’s judges will be D. B. Treadwell, Bill Gutshall, and Scott Roy.

Roy is a District Supervisor in the Community and Private Land Conservation Unit of the Northwest Region for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Krohn says Roy will share animal encounters at 9 o’clock.

Participants in the Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest can be from anywhere, but they have to be amateur callers.

Krohn says Rogers Sporting Goods of Liberty was generous to the Princeton Rotary Club and donated items for a silent auction.

A gun raffle drawing will be held, and the winner will receive a $400 credit at Wood’s Gun Shop near Princeton.

A table for a vendor show costs $20. Krohn comments vendors can set up March 25th at 5 p.m. or March 26th at 8 a.m.

There will also be a concession stand with homemade cinnamon rolls by Marcia Cox.

The event will also include an archery competition in the Princeton Elementary School gym with the Princeton School Team from 10 o’clock to noon.

Roeslein Alternative Energy sponsors the Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo on March 26th. More information can be found on the Princeton, Missouri Rotary Facebook page.

Related