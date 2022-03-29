Daviess County Library to hold book sale and sealed bid auction

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Daviess County Library in Gallatin will hold a garage book sale and silent auction in April. The Friends of the Library will work with librarians to prepare the garage for the book sale on April 9th from 8 o’clock to noon.

Books and magazines will be available for the “Bring Your Own Bag” portion of the sale. The cost is $2.00 per bag with a bag of any size, or patrons may use a bag provided by the Daviess County Library for $1.00 per bag.

Holding book sales on community garage sale days proved to be successful after a large showing of shoppers in October. Old or antique books that have been in the library’s garage will be displayed April 1st through 9th in the Curly and Jan Johnson Conference Room during regular library hours. Bidding will be open from April 1st at 9 a.m. to April 9th at noon.

Patrons may register to bid in the silent auction at the front desk by providing their name, telephone number, and email address. Silent bids will be by number and bid to maintain privacy throughout the viewing period. The library director will award sales after the auction closes. Bidders will be notified on April 9th and allowed the next week through April 15th at 5 p.m. to pay for and pick up items. Any items not collected by that time will move to the next highest bidder, and the same process will follow.

Other items will be available for silent bid in the garage on April 9th only. All items will be sold as-is, and all sales are final.

