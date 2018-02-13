“Take a Walk in Chocolate Heaven” to benefit Green Hills Animal Shelter

A fundraiser tonight in Trenton benefits the Green Hills Animal Shelter. The event is called “Take a Walk in Chocolate Heaven.”

The public is invited to visit the activity building of First Christian Church between 5 and 7 o’clock. Carry-Out boxes of chocolate are available for $10 with organizers anticipating 26 contestants who provide 29 chocolate-tasting stations. Each station features a different chocolate creation that ranges from sweet (such as Triple Chocolate Cake Balls and French Chocolate Macaroons with Chocolate Ganache) to Savory (such as Grilled Chicken and Chocolate Chipotle BBQ Sauce and Cocoa Coffee Crusted Beef Brisket with Raspberry Chipotle Sauce).

The event also features a silent auction. This year, 35 themed baskets are available for bidding with baskets donated by businesses and individuals in and around the Trenton area.

Photos of the shelter animals will be displayed on the dining tables so if you see a pet you are interested in, visit the animal shelter and meet them. If you decide to adopt, mention that you saw their photo at the chocolate contest and receive $5.00 off the adoption fee for that animal.



All proceeds from tonight’s event go to the Green Hills Animal Shelter to assist in taking care of animals waiting for their forever homes.

Like this: Like Loading...