State Representative Nate Walker: Governor Eric Greitens should resign

Third District State Representative Nate Walker of Kirksville believes Governor Eric Greitens should resign.

In a statement released Tuesday, Walker says he was proud to be one of the first supporters of Eric Greitens for governor, and he believes Greitens accomplished many things in his first year that will benefit the state for decades. However, Walker believes the scandal involving the governor’s admission of having an affair in 2015 with his hairdresser will make it impossible to lead the state going forward.

Walker says that news of state employees being involved in attempting to control the scandal is further proof it will not go away soon. He believes the governor’s resignation would allow the state to move forward and focus on issues everyone cares about.

The Kansas City Star reports Walker is one of at least four Republican lawmakers calling for Greitens to resign. Representatives Kathie Conway of Saint Charles, Martha Haefner of Saint Louis, and Steve Cookson of Poplar Bluff also believe the governor should resign.

