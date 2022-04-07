Hawley rips Biden administration over plans to allocate veteran resources to illegal immigrants

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, expressing deep concern with the administration’s decision to rescind the Title 42 order amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis – with numbers surging at the southern border. Senator Hawley also inquired about disturbing new reports that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has plans to divert resources from veterans to provide free services for illegal immigrants.

“Rather than enforce our immigration laws, the Biden Administration has repeatedly changed existing policy to encourage, facilitate, and obscure illegal immigration. President Biden halted the construction of the border wall, reinforced DACA, and limited ICE enforcement actions. He has also illegally reversed the Trump Administration’s Remain in Mexico Policy. Most recently, the Biden Administration announced its plan to rescind its Title 42 policy,” Senator Hawley wrote. “This has led to reports that the annual spring surge of illegal immigration will be even worse than usual. In the words of one CBP agent, ‘We are expecting to get wrecked.’”

He continued, “I am particularly alarmed at new reports suggesting that DHS plans to divert doctors from the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide free medical resources to those crossing our border illegally.”

Senator Hawley went on to highlight new reports that DHS plans to provide migrants with free phones, as well as alleged plans “to maximize the ability of illegal immigrants to apply for relief.”

He outlined a list of questions for Secretary Mayorkas, with a deadline of April 29, 2022, to respond.

The full text of the letter can be found HERE.

