Senator Dan Hegeman Honored by Missouri Cattlemen’s Association

12th District State Senator Dan Hegeman was one of two legislators honored by the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association with the Legislator of the Year Award.

Hegeman and 131st District State Representative Sonya Anderson received the award at the 50th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show. Hegeman received the award for his support of MCA in the past year.

MCA Executive Vice President Mike Deering said he is glad to have Hegeman, who is a farmer himself, looking out for Missouri farm and ranch families.

Deering said Anderson also fights for farmer and ranch families by sponsoring legislation shining a light on unethical tactics of animal rights extremists determined to put MCA members out of business.

