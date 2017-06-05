Resound Fest slated for weekend of June 9 in Bethany

Resound Fest will be held at Miracle Hills Ranch in Bethany the weekend of June 9th and 10th.

Music artists featured will include Unspoken, Love and the Outcome, We Are Messengers, and Flood the Stone on the Mainstage June 9th.

Big Daddy Weave, Jamie Grace, Ryan Stevenson, David Dunn, and Break the Fall will be featured June 10th.

Acts to perform on the 360 stage include Kerwood, Mitch Langley, and The Lasting Hope that Saturday as well as T-Jones, Seeds of Agape, Temple Veil, and Adelaide that Sunday.

There will be a singer/songwriter showcase that Saturday as well as speakers and fellowship throughout the weekend.

On-sight camping, a pool and water slide, canoes, paddle boats, fishing ponds, shopping, paintball, and children’s activities will also be available.

Call 660-425-2277 for more information for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...