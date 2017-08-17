Officers elected at GRM Networks annual meeting

GRM Networks board of directors elected officers at its regular board meeting Wednesday morning.

Those elected include Gregg Davis of Chula as president; Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, vice president; Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa, secretary; Ray Meyer of Stanberry, assistant secretary; John McCloud of Spickard, treasurer; and Allan Mulnix of Bethany, assistant treasurer.

The board meeting was held following the annual meeting of stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation.

Sixty-four persons attended the annual meeting in Princeton and 1745 individuals were represented by proxy.

