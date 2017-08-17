Officers elected at GRM Networks annual meeting

August 16, 2017
GRM Networks board of directors elected officers at its regular board meeting Wednesday morning.

Those elected include Gregg Davis of Chula as president; Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, vice president; Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa, secretary; Ray Meyer of Stanberry, assistant secretary; John McCloud of Spickard, treasurer; and Allan Mulnix of Bethany, assistant treasurer.

The board meeting was held following the annual meeting of stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation.

Sixty-four persons attended the annual meeting in Princeton and 1745 individuals were represented by proxy.

