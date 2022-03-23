Young at Heart Resources board of Directors Elections to be held May 3rd

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Young at Heart Resources holds regional elections for its board of directors each year. The board is comprised of 9 members who represent 18 counties in Northwest Missouri. Each term is 3 years. This year there are two vacancies, and current board officer Carma Eagans is up for re-election.

Because no county in Young at Heart’s service area can have more than one representative on the governing board, Intents to Run will be accepted from candidates who reside in the following counties only: Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan, and Worth. All other counties in our region are already represented by active board members.

If you are interested in running, you can obtain a candidate packet by visiting yahresources.org/news, contacting Janna at [email protected], or by calling 660-240-9400. Candidate packets must be turned in by April 11, 2022. Elections will be held on May 3, 2022.

The Young at Heart Resources Silver-Haired Legislature, a body of delegates that promotes legislative advocacy for the older adults of Northwest Missouri, is also open to new candidates. If interested in learning more, please contact Freda at [email protected], or by calling 660-240-9400.

Adults 60 and older residing in the Northwest Missouri service area will be able to cast a ballot. Each county will have at least one polling site, which will be announced closer to the election date. Individuals under 60 years of age are valid for candidacy.

Related