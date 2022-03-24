Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Carroll County Ambulance District

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District. The ambulance district board of directors passed a resolution requesting the audit after a complaint to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline led to an initial review of the allegations by the Auditor’s Public Corruption and Fraud Division.

“I appreciate the ambulance district board formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the district’s finances,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

