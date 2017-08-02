Newtown Saddle Club Arena to be site of weekend activities

Coltrain Mules and Furnish Farms will hold multiple activities at the Newtown Saddle Club Arena this weekend.

Saturday’s activities include a 12-mile trail ride at 10 o’clock in the morning, a colt starting seminar with David Stutzman of Rocky from 2 to 3 o’clock in the afternoon, timber horse training and shoeing, arena work up with teams at 3:30, donkey sorting and games at 5 o’clock in the evening, and music by DLO at 10 o’clock.

Sunday’s activities include cowboy church with Tom Rowland at 8 o’clock in the morning, an obstacle course for riders followed by teams at 9:30, and mule jump.

Concessions will be available on site and primitive camping with generators will also be available.

Bill May will set up for a tack swap, and anyone is welcome with no setup fee.

Call Kevin Coltrain at 660-988-4006 or Bryan Furnish at 660-265-5842 for more information.

